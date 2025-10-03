Taylor Swift finally reveals her true feeling on Travis Kelce’s wedding proposal

Taylor Swift has finally revealed her true feeling on Travis Kelce’s wedding proposal after more than a month.

On Friday, October 3, the Lover singer made her first TV appearance since engagement to Travis Kelce as she appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

While conversing, the Love Story hitmaker gushed over the moment Kelce proposed to her on August 26.

“He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in,” she said referencing her debut on Kelce’s New Height podcast.

Swift further added, “He went all out – 10 out of 10.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the multi-Grammy winner was caught off guard when she was asked about her wedding plans.

“You’ll know,” Swift coyly replied.

She further added, “I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

During her TV appearance, the singer proudly flaunted her giant sparkling diamond engagement ring which she paired with a black and bejeweled mini dress.

The new episode of The Graham Norton Show also features Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi.