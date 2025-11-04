Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid serve major fall style during their chic night out

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have just proved that they can serve looks anywhere, anytime!

On Monday, November 3, the duo stepped out for a night out together as they graced the exclusive club Zero Bond with their presence.The women appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed an evening at the private members-only hotspot.

For the night out, both the women made sure that all eyes were on them as they were dressed to the nines. The newly-engaged slipped into a black blazer style coat which she wore over a pleated mini dress.

A pair of snake print boots added inches to her already tall frame while her jaw-dropping diamond ring by fiancé Travis Kelce added sparkle to her look.

Meanwhile, Hadid opted for a chic leather trousers and a soft black trench coat. The catwalk queen completed her look with black shoulder bag and styled her hair in a loose updo.

The duo’s impeccable style instantly captured fans’ attention, with Gigi Hadid’s chic look and Taylor Swift’s ethereal glam earning endless praise.

“Gorgeous ladies,” one wrote.

While another added, “Love Gigi’s outfit.”

“Taylor looks incredible, her hair looks ethereal,” a third praised.

To note, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been friends for over 10 years.