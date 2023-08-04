Taylor Swift grants Canadian PM Trudeau’s wish

American pop star Taylor Swift granted the wish of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, adding at least six Toronto shows in the record-breaking Eras world tour.

Just a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire, his wish was granted by the ‘Carolina’ hitmaker, who added a Canada leg with at least six dates as part of her constantly sold-out Eras concert tour.

The development came after Trudeau took his wish to the micro-blogging site, now termed X, to personally request Swift to add the American neighbour to the north to her schedule.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

According to the details, Swift will perform in Toronto in November next year, from 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, while the tickets for her shows will go on sale next week. The exciting news was confirmed on social media with additional tour stops in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift last came to Canada in 2018.

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour of American singer Taylor Swift. The US leg started in March this year and will continue till the final California show on August 9.

The three-hour show consists of a total of 44 songs which are divided into 10 acts, whereas, Swift also performs two surprise songs in each show, outside the setlist.

