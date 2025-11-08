Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman listed as potential witnesses in Blake Lively's case

In a recently unsealed court filing from July, Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman have been identified as potential business partners in the high-profile lawsuit involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The case is linked to the film adaptation of It Ends with US, with Lively, known for her role in Gossip Girl, naming a broad array of possible witnesses in her ongoing legal battle.

The list includes 100 names are Taylor, 35, Emily Blunt, 42, Gigi Hadid, 30, Hugh, 57, and all three members of the band HAIM: Este, 39, Danielle, 36 and Alana Haim, 34.

In her lawsuit, Blake blamed the defendants for fostering a hostile and discriminatory workplace, engaging in sexual harassment and carrying out a campaign of retaliation against her.

However, the American producer has denied all allegations.

The other renowned stars in the list include Ryan Reynolds, 49, Jenny Slate, 43, Colleen Hoover, 41, Isabela Ferrer, 20, and her Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, 43, Amber Tamblyn, 42 and America Ferrera, 41.

Moreover, Blake has recently filed a new lawsuit against Justin worth $161 million.

According to Variety, the $161 million in damages include “$56.2 million in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements; a $49 million loss from her haircare line, Blake Brown; a $22 million loss from her beverage company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze; and at least $34 million in reputational harm.”

To note, Taylor has not confirmed if she’ll attend the trial as a potential witness.