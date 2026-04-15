Taylor Swift joins fiancé at NYC shoot

Taylor Swift again found a chance to be present beside her fiancé.

On April 14, according to a Page Six report, an NFL star paid a surprise visit to his shoot for a high-end fashion label. Swift kept her appearance low-key as she entered the Plaza under the cover of a black umbrella, keeping herself out of the paparazzi’s eye.

On April 13, meanwhile, Kelce marked his Tommy Hilfiger collaboration with a bold photoshoot in and around Central Park.

In images posted by DeuxMoi on Instagram, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted shooting in New York City for the American fashion brand, styled in a red, white, and blue shirt layered under a navy jacket and paired with khaki pants.

Also present at the shoot in a pleasant twist was Gigi Hadid, one of the 14-time Grammy winner’s closest friends and a reported bridesmaid, as well as a Tommy Hilfiger collaborator.

Swift’s surprise visit comes amid the couple’s ongoing preparations for their nuptials, which, according to multiple reports, are set to take place on July 3.