Taylor Swift likely to invite royal couple to wedding

As Taylor Swift’s marriage is getting near, the renowned star has started to finalise the invitation guest list, in which it is expected that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be included in the special guest list ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce.

“Taylor Swift is one very canny operator—and cemented a good friendship with the future king, Prince William over 10 years ago — a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year.”, the source added to Fox News before the star’s wedding.

“Now, Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique,” the source further added to the outlet.

“She wants to use the wedding not just as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way, and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds,” they continued.

It is worth noting that no representative from Buckingham Palace or Taylor Swift has commented on the invitation.

However, the news surfaced over a year ago as Prince William marked his 42nd birthday at the Eras Tour concert of Taylor Swift at London’s Wembley Stadium, accompanying Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

