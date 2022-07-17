Taylor Swift plays down engagement rumours

Singer Taylor Swift has seemingly played down rumours of her engagement to celebrity boyfriend Joe Alwyn during their outing in the United Kingdom.

Taylor Swift went on a dinner date with Joe Alwyn without her engagement ring in United Kingdom’s capital London.

The You Belong With Me singer donned a grey top with a blue shirt and denim shorts. She had a face mask and sunglasses on. She wore sneakers.

As far as her beau was concerned, the celebrity donned blue shorts with a shirt and joggers.

Earlier this month, a report by the UK-based news agency The Sun, citing a source close to Joe Alwyn, stated they were dating since 2016 before getting betrothed months back.

He claimed of only those in their inner circle knew about it.

He said that the multiple Grammy Award winner only wears the engagement ring behind closed doors and has not even told her team about her engagement.

The source said the couple does not want the media to get involved in their relationship. The wedding will also be a simple affair.

They have been tight-lipped about their relationship. The You Belong To Me, speaking about her relationship, says she does not want their relationship to look like those in tabloids.

Joe Alwyn, in an interview this year, had refused to answer any question regarding his engagement.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” adding “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

