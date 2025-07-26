Taylor Swift reacts to ex Matty Healy’s mom’s comment about her

A day after British actor Denise Welch said she is ‘glad’ not to be a mother-in-law of Taylor Swift, her son Matty Healy’s ex, the pop megastar has reacted to her nasty dig.

For the unversed, it happened during Denise Welch’s latest appearance on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’, when she was asked about her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, presumably featuring at least two diss tracks about her short-lived romance, with former’s son, singer Matty Healy.

To which, she savagely aimed at the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker, saying, “Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

Speaking to a foreign publication, a source close to Swift has now revealed her response to the remark.

According to the insider, the Grammy-winning popstar has ‘nothing’ but respect for her ex-boyfriend’s mother.

“If there’s one thing to know about the pop star, it’s that when someone swings low, she comes back swinging harder,” the person said about Swift. “Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly.”

It is pertinent to mention here that although neither of the two celebrities ever confirmed their affair in public, Swift and Healy reportedly dated for only a month after her six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn ended in 2023.