Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez cheer on Travis Kelce in first Chiefs Game outing together

Taylor Swift is a constant staple at Travis Kelce’s games and this time, she has brought her best friend along.

The Grammy-winner singer was joined by Selena Gomez at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans, according to a fan.

“My parents are sitting next to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez rn I’m ABOUT TO CRASH OUT,” the X user wrote.

They also shared a photo of Swift, 35, who was briefly shown during the live broadcast.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post, the fan uploaded a screenshot of a text exchange with their mother, confirming a “Taylor sighting” from the stands.

This marks as the Lover singer’s fifth public appearance at a Chiefs game since she announced her engagement with Travis Kelce in August.

Taylor Swift has been a regular at Arrowhead in recent months as she previously spotted cheering on Travis and his team on October 12 and October 19.

On October 28, she attended the game with her close pal Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as they cheered on their boys.

Her last appearance was during the Chiefs’ November 23 home game against the Indianapolis Colts, where the team edged out a 23–20 victory.