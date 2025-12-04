Taylor Swift sends heartfelt holiday message to her top Spotify fans

Taylor Swift is spreading some festive cheer to her biggest fans.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Life of a Showgirl singer shared a heartfelt video message with her top Spotify listeners, thanking them for streaming her music.

In the video making rounds on Reddit, Taylor Swift could be seen sporting a festive look with a red crewneck sweater that’s accessorized with a classic gold necklace a she stood in front of a Christmas tree.

“Oh, hey, so if this is popping up on your phone then chances are you listened to a lot of my music on Spotify. It’s Taylor, by the way. Thank you for doing that. Thank you for all your support with The Life of a Showgirl,” the 35-year-old singer said in the clip.

She continued, “And we actually have a lot of reminiscing that we could do coming up because I have a docuseries and a concert film on Disney+ coming out on Dec. 12 called The End of an Era and The Final Show.”

“I’m so grateful for you. Thank you for everything,” she said, while blowing a kiss to the camera,”Taylor Swift concluded.

In a recent press release, Spotify crowned Bad Bunny as its 2025 Global Top Artist with 19 billion global streams and awarded him the 2025 Global Top Album title for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.