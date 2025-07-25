Matty Healy’s mom takes a brutal dig at Taylor Swift

British actor Denise Welch, mother of singer Matty Healy, has shaded her son’s ex, pop megastar Taylor Swift, in a rather brutal swipe.

While neither Taylor Swift nor Matty Healy ever confirmed their affair in public, the two reportedly dated for only a month after her six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn ended in 2023.

When Swift released her 11th studio album, the ‘Tortured Poets Department’ last year, rumour mills were buzzing with the speculations that at least two diss tracks were about her short-lived romance with Healy.

During her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, was asked about her thoughts on Swift’s blockbuster album. To which, she savagely aimed at the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker, saying, “Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

“Not that I have anything against her at all,” she quickly tried to take her words back, but added, “It was just — it was tricky.”

Welch, who shared that her son and family have very happily moved on, also mocked Swift, saying, “Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.”

