Taylor Swift shatters records on Spotify with Fortnight

Songstress Taylor Swift has set another record after “Fortnight”, one of her songs in her latest album, became the most streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

The singer’s music album “The Tortured Poets Department” has also become the first on Spotify to have 200 million streams in a single day while the company later revealed that first-day streams actually surpassed 300 million, Variety reported.

“On April 19th, 2024, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, and Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history,” the company shared on Instagram.

The same day, “Fortnight” the album’s Post Malone-featuring first single, set the record for most-streamed song in a single day surpassing Adele’s “Easy on Me” (set in 2021).

“On April 19th, 2024, Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)’ became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day,” Spotify stated in another post on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift broke her own record for the most-streamed singer in a single day. Her previous record came when she dropped 2023’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Earlier, the album caught the attention of the gaming industry after Taylor Swift mentioned Grand Theft Auto.

Among the tracks, Swift also released a song titled “So High School,” which highlights the singer’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

Swift, in her song, compared her relationship with Kelce to a high school couple, however, one specific line caught the attention of the gamers in which she mentioned the game.