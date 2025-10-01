Taylor Swift left 'sister' Selena Gomez in tears with her wedding toast

Newlywed Hollywood star Selena Gomez got emotional as her ‘sister’, pop megastar Taylor Swift, paid a sweet tribute to their friendship at her wedding with Benny Blanco over the past weekend.

With their enduring friendship of over 16 years now, it was an overwhelming moment for Taylor Swift, 35, when her BFF Selena Gomez, 33, said ‘I do’ to her fiancé, record producer Benny Blanco, 37, over the weekend, and the Grammy-winner made sure to make it special for the Hollywood A-lister, with a heartfelt toast at the California ceremony.

As per the insiders, who were among the 170 guests at Gomez and Blanco’s wedding reception with Swift, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker ‘talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together, both professionally and personally’ and that ‘whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationships over the years, they were always there for each other’.

“When Selena finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her, she fell in love with Benny,” the anonymous guest quoted Swift.

Moreover, the singer also gushed over the ‘perfect pair’ that Gomez and Blanco make and shared that ever since she has known and been friends with the Rare Beauty founder, she is her happiest self at the moment.

Further calling herself the ‘big sister’ of the Disney alum, Swift vowed to always have her back and joked in the end that Gomez did ‘beat her to the altar, but at least they both have found the loves of their lives’.

For the unversed, Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce this August.