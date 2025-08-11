Taylor Swift to announce new music on ‘New Heights’ podcast?

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy after hinting at new music amid her potential appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

The singer’s team took to Instagram on Monday to share a 12-photo carousel, with a caption which grabbed all the attention.

“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’” the caption read alongside an array of orange ‘Eras Tour’ looks.

Several fans suggested that Taylor Swift was hinting at announcing new music after concluding her ‘Eras Tour’ in December last year.

The speculations about her new music were further intensified by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, who hinted at a ‘special guest’ in the upcoming episode of their ‘New Heights’ podcast.

“92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest,” a post on social media accounts of ‘New Heights’ podcast read.

Their post also included a black silhouette and a bedazzled orange background, which fans took as a hint that Taylor Swift was the special guest in the upcoming episode of ‘New Heights’ podcast.

The speculation about the singer’s new music come amid reports that Swift and Travis Kelce visited at least two ‘opulent homes’, which are currently up for sale in Cleveland.

It is worth noting here that Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Grammy-winning popstar Taylor Swift have been together since they first sparked dating rumours in summer 2023.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the couple was likely planning to finally move in together as they visited two properties in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs.