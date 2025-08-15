Astrologer predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s compatibility

Amid the headlining romance of pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, a celebrity astrologer believes that their overall compatibility has a ‘golden touch’.

Being together for over two years, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently at the peak of their romance, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finally launched his relationship with Grammy winner on Instagram, while the latter made a special appearance on her beau and his brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, to officially announce her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

Amid these new beginnings, celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas has shared how Swift and Kelce, both 35, are astrologically compatible with each other.

Speaking to a foreign magazine, Thomas shared that the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker, born on December 13, 1989, is a Sagittarius Sun with a Cancer Moon, whereas the Super Bowl Champ (October 5) is a Libra Sun with a Sagittarius Moon, which means, “They will share many key astrological placements, particularly with the outer planets.”

On the factors surrounding ‘romance, intimacy, intellectual rapport, communication, career, financial support, friendship, domestic union and a true long-term synergy’, Thomas gave the celebrity couple a solid 9 on 10.

As both Swift and Kelce have Jupiter in Cancer, which is ‘one of the luckiest positions for this planet to be’, Thomas analyses that it grants them a ‘golden touch’ to whatever they do, especially ‘when they lead with their hearts’.

The astrological assessment suggests that the singer and the footballer possess a ‘karmic entanglement’ that makes them feel ‘familiar to one another’. “They can easily be seen as an ideal couple for their generation, somewhat of a King and a Queen of an era,” Thomas added. “Whether they are to stay together for a long time or not — and I do think they have a lot working in their favour — this was meant to happen and will be a destined pivot point in both of their lives.”

Notably, after dating for two years, Swift and Kelce are planning to finally move in together in Cleveland.