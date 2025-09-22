Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce expected wedding plan details

The multitalented singer-songwriter and global superstar Taylor Swift and one of the most well-known players in the NFL, Travis Kelce, officially got engaged last month as pictures went viral online, after the duo went public with their relationship in September 2023, and fans are already buzzing about how their wedding would already be performed.

However, although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still engaged, nothing is known about their wedding plans following their recent engagement.

As per Swift’s dad, Ed Kelce, Travis asked the father of the bride, Scott Swift, for his daughter’s hand 16 days before most of the world found out.

“Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks—not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland on Aug. 26, the day his son and future daughter-in-law shared the news. More specifically, he recalled getting a celebratory FaceTime from the couple on Aug. 10, three days before Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights episode featuring Taylor dropped in full.

“He was going to make a big production out of it,” Ed noted that same day on The Jimmy and Nath Show, the family patriarch making the post-game rounds. “You know, I wanted to make it uber-special. And I told him the same thing Scott told him: asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it. You could do it on the side of the road.”

In this regard, we may predict some key plans before their big day arrives from the past few developments, as both stars love to do things that touch the heart ahead of their marriage early next year.

For the time being, below is all you need to know about Swift and Kelce’s wedding:

Wedding date

The duo did not fix any special date for their marriage, but it could be expected that Taylor loves meaningful dates and numbers such as 13. The total dependency is on Travis’s football career; if he retires after the 2025 season, they could get married in October, the global superstar’s favorite month, or if they cannot, then it might be possible they get tied the knot in the NFL offseason, i.e., February to July.

The Attire

Taylor’s wedding dress will no doubt be remembered, as she is famously known for a simple but stylish look; therefore, she may choose dresses from Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab, Louis Vuitton, Zuhair Murad, or J. Mendel, all longtime favorite labels.

In addition, Travis also loves fashion, so his suit will be stylish. Although he wore shorts to propose, he’ll probably wear something more formal for the big day.

The Participants

It is obvious that family is most important for both the celebrities, who expect their parent to be in the center. Travis’ brother Jason and his family are expected to be part of the ceremony, possibly with Jason’s daughters as flower girls.

Notably, Taylor’s close ones, like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, are likely to join the big day celebration. Childhood bestie Abigail Anderson is expected too.

The Music

Travis has stated on his podcast New Heights that they’re more into live performances than DJs. Taylor might perform, or maybe let her talented friends like Haim get to the stage.

The Rings

It is worth noticing that Taylor’s engagement ring was a vintage-style diamond set in yellow gold, matching the Cartier watch she wore when Travis proposed to her. In case Travis keeps playing football, he will possibly also wear a sporty wedding band.

Conclusion

It is far more difficult to predict the superstars’ wedding and how it could be, as we are still in the engagement phase, but it is hoped the ceremony will be full of love, style, and unforgettable moments.