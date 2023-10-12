Taylor Swift’s Eras concert film gets early screenings in US, Canada

American pop superstar Taylor Swift’s much-awaited documentary film of Eras Concert Tour got an early release in the U.S. and Canada.
The documentary film of the billion-dollar Eras Concert tour of the cultural juggernaut, Taylor Swift, will be offered for one-day early-access screenings for the audience in the U.S. and Canada, the popstar said on Wednesday.
Taking to her handle on the micro-blogging site X, Swift posted a picture of herself from the premiere day of the hotly-anticipated film. With a click, capturing Swift in a blue dress and a dainty string necklace with her signature red lips, she wrote, “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do.” “Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” Swift announced.
She added, “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour.”
“And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together,” she concluded before heading to her car for the premiere day.
It is pertinent to mention here that the advance sales for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ started on pace with a ‘Star Wars’ or any Marvel blockbuster.
Box office analysts also expect the documentary to take in between $150 million and $225 million over its theatrical run in the United States and Canada.
