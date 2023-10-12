Taylor Swift’s Eras concert film gets early screenings in US, Canada

American pop superstar Taylor Swift’s much-awaited documentary film of Eras Concert Tour got an early release in the U.S. and Canada.

The documentary film of the billion-dollar Eras Concert tour of the cultural juggernaut, Taylor Swift, will be offered for one-day early-access screenings for the audience in the U.S. and Canada, the popstar said on Wednesday.

Taking to her handle on the micro-blogging site X, Swift posted a picture of herself from the premiere day of the hotly-anticipated film. With a click, capturing Swift in a blue dress and a dainty string necklace with her signature red lips, she wrote, “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do.” “Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” Swift announced.