Inside the third Taylor vs Serrano clash: Watch how Taylor sealed the sweep

Katie Taylor eked out a narrow victory over Amanda Serrano on Friday night in the third and final Taylor vs Serrano showdown, completing a 3-0 sweep in their fiercely contested rivalry and securing her status as one of the greatest in women’s boxing.

The highly anticipated third bout of the Taylor vs Serrano trilogy took place at Madison Square Garden, where the pair made history in 2022 as the first women to headline the iconic venue.

In a fight that was more tactical than their previous explosive meetings, Taylor relied on superior footwork, clean counterpunching, and ring intelligence to earn a majority decision.

Two judges scored Taylor vs Serrano 97–93 in Taylor’s favour, while the third saw it level at 95–95, highlighting just how closely matched the two champions remain.

Katie Taylor, now 25–1, showed sharp movement and composure, staying elusive and landing quick combinations while avoiding prolonged exchanges.

Amanda Serrano, always dangerous, struggled to cut off the ring or land meaningful shots consistently.

Despite some success in the middle rounds, including a clean right in the sixth, Serrano couldn’t shift the momentum.

From the opening bell, Taylor vs Serrano was marked by calculated risks, feints, and subtle adjustments.

Taylor landed the cleaner punches throughout, especially in the eighth and ninth rounds, while Serrano looked to pressure but lacked the spark that defined their earlier encounters.

Amanda Serrano appeared confident at the final bell, but as the scores were read, the realisation of another narrow defeat set in.

For the third time, Taylor vs Serrano ended with Katie Taylor’s hand raised, a result that once again split opinions but underlined Taylor’s edge in timing and tactics.

This final chapter of Taylor vs Serrano was less about all-out war and more about technical mastery.

Though both fighters showed signs of the toll taken by their historic battles, Katie Taylor’s sharper performance proved decisive.

The bout also marked the first all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden, a significant milestone driven by the legacy of Taylor vs Serrano.

With this win, Katie Taylor not only retained her undisputed junior welterweight title but also cemented her dominance in one of boxing’s greatest trilogies.

Amanda Serrano, gracious in defeat, remains a central figure in women’s boxing, with her name forever tied to the unforgettable Taylor vs Serrano saga.