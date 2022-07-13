Tayyaba Gul case: DG NAB Saleem Shehzad approaches IHC against PAC

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General (DG) Shahzad Saleem on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) decision to summon him in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul, ARY News reported,

The petitioner has made National Assembly secretary, PAC Wing and others party in the plea, which states that the notice issued by the PAC was beyond its jurisdiction.

In a plea, Saleem Shehzad has urged the court to declare PAC summon null and void.

Shehzad Saleem further alleged that the PAC chairman “the possibility of the petition being filed for personal gains could not be ruled out” and argued that the woman in question has other “relevant forums available”.

Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee has summoned former chairman of National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, director general of Lahore NAB Shahzad Saleem and Tayyaba Gul.

