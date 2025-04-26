Tazeen Hussain’s beautiful wedding pictures goes viral

Pakistani actress Tazeen Hussain has tied the knot for the second time, and her wedding celebrations have quickly gone viral across social media.

The daughter of legendary late actor Talat Hussain, Tazeen Hussain’s new journey in life has caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Talat Hussain was diagnosed with dementia, a condition that had deteriorated to the extent that he was unable to recognize people.

Due to smoking, his lungs had become weak and would frequently fill with fluid, necessitating multiple hospital visits to drain the fluid.

The news of Tazeen Hussain’s marriage broke when her close friend Saira Danish Ahmed shared several wedding photos and videos on Instagram on 25th April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tazeen Hussain (@tazeenzhussain)

The viral posts showcase Tazeen Hussain in a traditional red bridal outfit, looking radiant and happy. Her new husband, Aamir Sadeen, who is a banker by profession, was also seen wearing a traditional outfit at the intimate ceremony.

The couple’s private wedding was attended only by close family members and friends, but the images have since gone viral, winning the hearts of fans across Pakistan.

In the pictures, Hussain can be seen surrounded by her loved ones, celebrating this beautiful milestone.

Fans and celebrities have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Tazeen Hussain, celebrating her happiness and wishing her a wonderful new life ahead.

Read More: Pakistan’s veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away

It is worth noting that Tazeen had previously been married to Zahid Hussain, who sadly passed away in June 2020 due to a heart attack.

Her decision to move forward and embrace life again has resonated with many, making her wedding story even more touching and viral among the fans.

The warm wishes and viral celebration of Tazeen Hussain’s new beginning highlight the immense love and respect she continues to enjoy from the public.