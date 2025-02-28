TDAP represents Pakistan at Vietnam International Trade Fair 2025

The second edition of the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles, and Textile Technologies (VIATT) ended today at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The fair served as an extensive marketplace, covering the entire textile value chain and allowing industry players to explore new opportunities aligned with the latest trends.

The fair hosted over 450 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, with strong European participation from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the UK. This strong turnout reflected the growing domestic confidence in the industry.

Diamond Fabrics Limited and Diamond Denim Mills participated in the Pakistan Pavilion, hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Their presence highlighted Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global textile market, providing valuable networking opportunities and fostering international trade relations.

Mr. Mohd Abdullah Tanvir, Deputy Manager of Marketing at Diamond Fabrics Ltd, expressed great satisfaction with the VIATT-2025 fair, describing it as an exceptional experience. He highlighted the impressive turnout and the valuable connections made with potential buyers. ‘This is our debut at VIATT-2025, and the enthusiasm from buyers for our clothing collections has been remarkable,’ he said. ‘We are confident that this platform will open doors to strong business opportunities and long-term partnerships.

The fair drew a diverse crowd, enhancing its vibrant atmosphere. Visitors from various industries fueled networking and collaboration.