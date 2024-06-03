TDAP to participate in Beautyworld Middle East 2024 trae fair

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has announced to participate in this year’s Beautyworld Middle East 2024 scheduled to take place in October.

The Middle East and Africa’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well-being will open its doors on Monday 28 October 2024 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The three days event establishing itself as the prime gateway for international beauty majors looking to do business in new and emerging markets.

In 2023, a total of 36 exhibitors from Pakistan showcased their products at the fair. Out of these, 20 exhibitors, including Bonanza Satrangi, Face Fresh, and Faiza Beauty Cream, participated directly.

Beautyworld Middle East covers the key product groups of Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies, Cosmetics & Skincare, Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials & Contract Manufacturing, Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrances, and Personal Care & Hygiene.

To promote the export of beauty products, TDAP is again providing subsidized stalls in Beautyworld Middle East 2024.

After the subsidy, each stand is available for only Rs. 950,000/- while the cost of stand without subsidy is around Rs. 21,00, 000/-

Last Date to apply is June 28, 2024.