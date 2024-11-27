TDAP to represent Pakistan in Intersec Dubai 2025

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will participate with the Pakistan Pavilion at Intersec 2025. The 26th edition of Intersec, the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event, will take place from 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of personal protection equipment (PPE), corporate wear/uniform protective clothing, gloves, workwear, foot protection, hand/arm protection, firefighting equipment, rescue equipment, internet security, antivirus software, anti-SPAM filters, commercial and IT security, armored vehicles, and related equipment.

In January 2024, during its Silver Jubilee event, Intersec hosted 47,506 trade buyers from 141 countries, including key government leaders, agencies, and organizational heads across industries.

The event presented the latest products and trends, with innovators, procurement and sourcing professionals, government agencies, and end-users in attendance.

In the last edition, 12 exhibitors from Pakistan participated, including Chaudhry Fashion, East Pro, Escort Advanced, Faizan Safety, H & F Apparels, Hameed Textiles, Hilton Enterprises, Leathertex Gloving, Libermann International, New Rose Industries, Rasheed Ahmed & Sons, and Suntex Gloves & Apparel.