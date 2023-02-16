Tea prices raised by Rs200 per kg as crisis looms

LAHORE: Tea packers have increased the prices by Rs200 per kg as around 250 containers were stuck at the port that arrived from late December 2022 to early January, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the prices of black tea (loose) swelled to Rs1,800 per kg after a hike of Rs200 as the importers were facing difficulties in clearing their containers.

In a statement, the importers said that almost 250 containers were stuck at the port that arrived from late December 2022 to early January, adding that another 250 containers were enroute to Karachi.

The importers warned of crisis, saying that the tea price may hit Rs2,500 per kg in Ramazan in case stuck-up consignments were not released.

Comments