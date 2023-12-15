Tea prices witness decline at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The prices of branded teas have witnessed a decline at the country’s Utility Stores as the weekly inflation slightly decreased by 0.06 percent during the week ended on December 14, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the Utility Stores’ spokesperson said that the prices of different brands of tea were down from Rs60 to Rs110.

According to the spokesperson, the price of 800-gram tea pack was reduced by Rs110, 430-gram pack by Rs60, and 900-gram by Rs60.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a slight decrease of 0.06 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 14.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 311.58 points as compared to 311.78 points during the past week, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26%) items increased, 10 (19.60%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included potatoes (12.18%), tomatoes (5.18%), tea lipton (2.57%), chicken (1.19%), rice basmati broken (0.52%), mustard oil (0.36%), garlic (0.33%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.31%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included sugar (6.02%), pulse gram (2.57%), eggs (2.33%), rice irri-6/9 (1.54%), pulse moong (1.23%), georgette (1.16%), onion (1.05%), cooked beef (0.76%), pulse masoor (0.69%), shirting (0.43%), long cloth (0.20%) and LPG (0.16%).