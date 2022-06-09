Two US teachers arrested after child cruelty captured on live stream

Two US teachers were arrested for child cruelty after a mother checked a preschool live stream and saw the teacher beating up the children.

According to the statement from Roswell police, teachers at the Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell Georgia, 40-year-old Zeina Alostwani and Soriana Briceno were arrested and charged with first-degree child cruelty on Monday.

The police said that the alleged child cruelty on the two children, aged two and three, occurred on Thursday and was identified by a mother watching the live stream of the classroom.

“That parent-reported logging onto the camera system and seeing concerning physical contact between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom,” police said.

The one-minute-long video was provided to NBC News on Wednesday by police.

The video shows several children sitting in a circle when one teacher steps on a child’s hand for several seconds and then knees another child in the back.

The other teacher can be seen getting very close to a child and poking him in the face with her finger.

It was not clear if either Alostwani or Briceno had retained attorneys. They could not be immediately reached for comment.

