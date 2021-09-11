WATCH: Teachers buy car for staffer who walked to work everyday

In a kind move, teachers at a school in the US gifted a car to the custodian of the institution who walked to work everyday.

Chris Jackson, a custodian at Unity Grove Elementary School in Henry County, Georgia, couldn’t believe it when his colleagues pitched in to buy him a car. As the faculty and staff were aware he was struggling financially and had to walk to work every day, they took up the mission to extend a helping hand to him.

The video going viral across social media sites captures the man’s reaction when he was brought to the car and handed its keys. “I never would’ve dreamed of something like this,” Jackson was heard saying. “This is mind-blowing to me,” he added before thanking teachers over and over again.

In a Facebook post, the school said the teachers collected funds to also help him find housing and make utility payments. “Little did we know, it was his favorite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was HIS!” the school shared.

Jackson had fallen on hard times and was forced to either travel by an unreliable bus route or take an hour-long walk

The wonderful gesture won hearts online with people saying it reaffirmed their “faith in humanity”.

Restoring my faith in humanity. God is so good https://t.co/JdcOG0t25Z — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) September 10, 2021