Teachers’ recruitment test paper leaked

KARACHI: Sindh Service Public Commission (SSPC) suspended eight employees including an Assistant Controller over their alleged involvement in leaking the Secondary School Teacher (SST) test paper 2024, which was scheduled for February 20, ARY News reported.

As per SSPC sources reports, an Assistant Controller, two computer operators and three Naib Qasids have been found ‘guilty’ of leaking the paper for BPS-16 posts. The suspension orders were issued after the SSPC findings of the inquiry committee.

Earlier in the day, the SSPC has cancelled the test Secondary School Teacher (SST) test 2024 after the paper was found leaked moments before the test. The SSPC said that new date for the test would be announced in ‘due course of time’.

“The Commission believes in transparency and no tolerance shall be shown against the delinquents. The candidates are advised to remain calm and have patience as the Chairman, Sindh Public Service Commission has already ordered an enquiry into the matter. The new date of the cancelled paper shall be announced in due course of time,” the official notification read.