Teacher’s unconventional stunt in online class goes viral

NEW DEHLI: During an online class, a video of a teacher using an unorthodox method to explain a chemistry concept has taken the internet by storm, surprising everyone.

The teacher from Physics Wallah, an online educational portal, went upside down to demonstrate the concept of chirality.

Physics Wallah is an online educational portal that has millions of students in India as well as other countries.

While explaining the concept, the teacher bent his body to represent a molecule, using his arms, legs, and head to demonstrate different components. The students were left amazed by the teacher’s creative approach.

He did this while explaining the chemistry concept of chirality.

In chemistry, a molecule or ion is called chiral if it cannot be superposed on its mirror image by any combination of rotations, translations, and some conformational changes. This geometric property is called chirality.

The video clip was shared on YouTube and X, garnering mixed reactions.

Some users expressed their wonder whereas most of the users appreciated the teacher for his keen interest in teaching the students.

A few viewers suggested that the teacher could have used a 3D model instead.

One student came to the teacher’s defense, saying, “Harsh sir is a great teacher making organic chemistry engaging for students studying 10-12 hours/day. Activities like these keep the class lively. Sad to see people who don’t understand this criticizing him. Let’s respect teachers who care!”