Teaching, non-teaching staff of schools given until Aug 21 to get vaccinated

LAHORE: All teaching and non-teaching staff of Punjab’s schools have been given until August 21 to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said: “All Teachers, Administration and Staff of Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be Vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021.”

“Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed in the School premises,” the minister warned.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of provincial education ministers, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said all educational institutes will stay open across the country except for Sindh.

He said the remaining exams will take place as per their schedule. Besides, he added all teachers and students of universities are required to get themselves vaccinated against the virus until August 31.

Shafqat Mahmood said exams will be held on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects, adding that 5% more marks will be given to students on compulsory exams, for which physical exams were not held.