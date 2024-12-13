Team owner arrested in Lanka T10 Super League for match-fixing

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police have arrested an Indian-origin team owner of the Lanka T10 Super League on match-fixing charges.

The suspect has been identified as Prem Thakkur, owner of team Galle Marvels. Police produced the accused before a court in the capital Colombo, requesting his physical remand.

The magistrate handed Thakkur over to police on a 4-day physical remand till December 16.

According to Sri Lankan media reports, the accused Prem Thakkur was arrested a day after the commencement of the Lanka T10 Super League.

Speaking with a media outlet, Sri Lankan police spokesperson said that Sri Lanka Sports Police Unit has detained the owner of team Galle Marvels, an Indian national, on charges of the match-fixing.

He was arrested on a tip-off by a foreign player who informed the police about the Galle Marvels owner’s involvement in the match-fixing.

Police took Thakkur into custody during a raid on a hotel in the city of Kandy where the Lanka T10 Super League is ongoing.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC anti-corruption unit is present in Sri Lanka to monitor the Super League at the invitation of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Lanka T10 League’s director, Samantha Dodanwela, said that the arrest would not affect the tournament which will continue as scheduled.

This is the second time a team owner has been arrested in the country as earlier in May, Lanka Premier League’s franchise Dambulla Thunders’ co-owner, Tamim Rahman, was arrested also in a match-fixing case.