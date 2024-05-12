Team Sar-e-Aam exposes another sex scandal in Pakistan

VEHARI: A horrific and massive sex scandal involving the blackmailing of hundreds of girls has come to light in Vehari, Punjab.

This group used to blackmail innocent girls, not only extracting money from them but also subjecting them to sexual exploitation and threatening to viral their videos if they refused unjust demands.

One affected girl contacted the ARY News team, recounting her harrowing experience and how a university friend ensnared her and she managed to escape.

The victim revealed that she received a call from a Dubai number initially and was invited for an interview. Upon arrival at the designated place, she was served a cold drink which rendered her unconscious, and then she was subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Later, the gang threatened her, saying if she wanted to save herself, she should bring another girl, a friend, or a sister; otherwise, they wouldn’t spare her. Many girls, upon falling into blackmail, further implicated other girls in this gang. Girls easily fell into their trap upon hearing the lure of 40,000 rupees and a laptop.

After hearing the victim’s ordeal, the ARY News team, along with the police, raided the location and apprehended the culprit Hameed, who was caught red-handed with two girls present. Hameed, being quite clever, managed to swallow a USB drive in front of the police, containing data of hundreds of girls’ explicit videos, continuously denying the accusations.

The arrested culprit Hameed’s father, Zahoor Ahmed, is a former district prosecutor of Vehari. Upon hearing of his son’s arrest, he rushed to the scene and began pressuring the police. Later, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where evidence of USB was found in his body through an X-ray.

According to doctors, the swallowed USB containing evidence of the past four days is still inside Hameed’s stomach, awaiting its expulsion from the digestive system before further action can be taken.