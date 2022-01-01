Teams constituted to investigate gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Punjab police department has constituted special teams to investigate the gun attack on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab police constituted investigation teams for probing the gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin in Lahore. Station House Officers (SHOs) and in-charge investigation from six police stations have been included in the investigation teams that will be headed by Superintendent Police (SP) City Investigation.

The members of the investigation teams included SHOs and in-charge from Lower Mall, Bhati Gate, Akbari, Islampura, Rang Mahal and Shahdara police stations.

The SP City Investigation has given a different task to the investigation teams.

Police officials said that the officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), SHO Data Darbar and the investigation in-charge will carry out a separate investigation into the incident.

Police claimed that the party worker has personal enmity with some people to whom Bilal Yasin had met before the gun attack.

In another development, Lahore police claimed to have identified two suspects allegedly involved in attacking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin in Lahore through safe city cameras.

The police said that no cameras were installed at the site of the attack, however, the police were able to track the two men on a motorcycle through the safe city cameras installed at a major thoroughfare at some distance.

“The suspects came in the range of the safe city cameras while fleeing from the spot,” they said and added that the police have not yet registered an FIR and would move forward after a statement from Bilal Yasin, who is currently out of danger and is receiving medical treatment.

The CCPO Lahore has also formed a body to probe the case of an attack on MPA Bilal Yasin.

Bilal Yasin, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore on Saturday night.

