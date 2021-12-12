Teaser out: Mads Mikkelsen to appear in Fantastic Beasts 3 as Gellert Grindelwald

First glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald was caught by fans in the teaser of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

The teaser of the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts franchise debuts, Mads Mikkelsen, as Gellert Grindelwald as the actor took over the role from actor Johnny Depp.

Due to his legal battles with British tabloid The Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp had parted ways with the Harry Potter prequel franchise.

In the upcoming flick helmed by David Yates, Professor Albus Dumbledore will be fighting Gellert Grindelwald to stop his moves to seize control of the wizarding world.

The previous franchises of Fantastic Beasts were titled ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’.

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new teaser of the third franchise, however, the official trailer will arrive Monday. The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is scheduled for a global theatrical release on April 15 next year.

