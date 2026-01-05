Tech titans cash out $16 billion in 2025 as AI rally peaks

While technology stocks reached new heights in 2025, corporate leaders, including some tech titans, were busy converting paper gains into cash, totaling over $16 billion, according to Bloomberg’s insider trading data.

Jeff Bezos, among other tech titans, led the trend, selling 25 million Amazon shares for $5.7 billion in June and July—coinciding with his wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice. Safra Catz, the former CEO of Oracle, cashed out $2.5 billion, followed by Michael Dell with $2.2 billion.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang sold $1 billion worth of shares as his company became the world’s first $5 trillion business. Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal also sold nearly $1 billion amid surging demand for high-speed networking equipment, boosting her personal net worth to over $6 billion.

An AI-fueled rally drove tech stocks higher throughout the year, prompting significant sales by major figures. Notably, most of these transactions were executed through pre-arranged trading plans filed in advance, rather than being impulsive moves.

Mark Zuckerberg sold $945 million through his foundation. Other notable liquidations included over $700 million each by Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks and Robinhood co-founder Baiju Bhatt.