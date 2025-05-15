Techie among 58 arrested in India for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have intensified their crackdown on individuals accused of supporting Pakistan, either through social media posts or public slogans, amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

According to Indian media reports on Thursday, at least 58 people have been arrested in the state of Assam, including a software developer, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests via social media, stating, “Fifty-eight people have been sent to jail so far in the Assam Police campaign against Pakistan supporters. We have never indulged anti-national elements in Assam, and our statewide crackdown on traitors will continue. No one will be exempt. Fifty-eight Pakistan sympathizers are now behind bars. Nobody will be spared.”

Among those detained is Amin-ul-Islam, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Dhang constituency. He was arrested on April 24 at his residence in Paramati and later sent to Nagaon jail.

Amin-ul-Islam had been sent to Nagon prison for exposing the Indian government’s lies on the Pahalgam incident.

The MLA was arrested on April 24 at his residence in Paramati when he commented on the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir during his participation in the Panchayat election campaign rally in Dhang constituency.

MLA Amin-ul-Islam suspected the central government’s hand behind the Pahalgam incident and compared it to the Pulwama incident.

There is a lot of controversy in political circles, and Chief Minister Hamanta Baswa Sharma has vowed strict action against individuals deemed to be spreading anti-national sentiments.

Earlier, Tensions had escalated between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, offering his support for initiatives aimed at promoting de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.