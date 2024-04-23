Techtextil and Texprocess 2024: Over 10 Pakistani firms showcasing products

Techtextil and Texprocess 2024 have commenced today in Frankfurt am Main. Techtextil, renowned as the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, is being held alongside Texprocess, which will exhibit the latest in garment and textile manufacturing machinery and services, all at the same venue.

With over 1,600 exhibitors representing approximately 50 countries, these premier international trade fairs provide a platform for showcasing the latest advancements and innovations.

Over ten exhibitors, including Lucky Textile, Master Textile Mills, Midas Safety, Nishat Fabrics, and Sapphire Finishing Mills, are showcasing their products at Techtextil, while Triple Tree Solution is participating in Texprocess.

Pakistani exhibitors aim to establish connections with a global audience, extending beyond European buyers, and seek engagement with individuals from various sectors and subsectors within the international textile industry.

Pakistani exhibitors at Techtextil and Texprocess highlight the nation’s commitment to advancing its textile industry through technology and global partnerships. This strategic involvement is expected to boost Bangladesh’s position in the global market, driving economic growth and promoting sustainability.

Techtextil and Texprocess offer exhibitors an invaluable opportunity to delve into pressing topics such as sustainability and digitalization through their meticulously crafted content agendas.

With high-caliber speakers, enriching discussions, and extensive networking possibilities, these events serve as indispensable hubs for knowledge sharing, professional engagement, and forging lucrative business partnerships.

Mr. Mohd Huzaifa, the Director of Huqas Apparel said: “We have a good start for the fair and hope to get a better response in next days”. With enthusiasm, he looks forward to engaging further with attendees and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.