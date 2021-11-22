Smooth and Aesthetic Design – TECNO Camon 18 on the way

TECNO, the Chinese-leading smartphone brand, has launched some of the best smartphones this year. Not only do these devices come at competitive prices, but they also offer an extraordinary user experience.

Now, the brand is launching its new Camon smartphones, Camon 18 series. Young fans are already excited for this incredible release, and this upcoming launch has already gained much hype because this time, TECNO is bringing three phones in this fantastic series!

These phones include the Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18t, and Camon 18p.

These smartphones come with a slim and premium design will make sure you’re looking professional and chic at the same time! The holographic design of the phones with the triple camera system on side, give it a sleek look.

Young smartphone users reflect their personality with their smartphones, and TECNO has not ignored their user’s individuality.

The Camon 18 premier will be available in two stunning colors, including Ocean Moonlight that radiates a serene and calm effect, and Summer Breeze, for youngsters who want to opt for a bolder option. Whereas, Camon 18P and 18t will come three colors – Dusk Grey, Iris Purple, and Ceramic White.

The Camon series is known for its exceptional camera features that give an incredible photography experience.

This time, TECNO has outdone itself by introducing the Gimbal Camera System (GCS) in their upcoming Camon series along with its TAIVOS Technology. The gimbal technology promises stable and crisp photos which will undoubtedly take your photography experience to the next level. Moreover, Camon 18 series will be equipped with the powerful 60x zoom feature, so get ready to take pictures with ease whenever you want.

The Camon 18 series is the next big thing of this year, and you don’t want to miss any updates on this upcoming device. So, go follow TECNO on their social media accounts to keep up with any new updates because there’s a lot to come!

