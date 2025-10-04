Ameer Balaj murder case: CCD seeks Teefi Butt's custody after arrest in Dubai

  • By Ahmer KhokharAhmer Khokhar
    • -
  • Oct 04, 2025
    • -
  • 274 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Ameer Balaj murder case: CCD seeks Teefi Butt's custody after arrest in Dubai
Share Post Using...