Ameer Balaj murder case: CCD seeks Teefi Butt's custody after arrest in Dubai

DUBAI: Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt —the prime suspect in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu —has been arrested in Dubai, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, a team from Punjab Police successfully apprehended the fugitive with assistance from the Interpol. Sources said that Teefi Butt will soon be extradited to Pakistan for further legal proceedings.

Balaj was shot dead in a targeted attack near Thokar Niaz Beg, Lahore, on February 19, 2025. Following the incident, Teefi Butt fled the country and was later declared a proclaimed offender by the authorities.

In 2024, Punjab Police formally approached the Ministry of Interior to initiate extradition proceedings. With the ministry’s approval, red warrants were issued through Interpol to facilitate the suspect’s arrest abroad.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CCD) of Punjab police has formally requested custody of Teefi Butt, sources confirmed on Saturday.

According to officials, Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha has sent an official letter to Lahore Police, seeking the transfer of investigative to CCD. Currently, the case is being handled by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed under Lahore Police.

Aqeel Butt alias Gogi Butt is also an accused in the case. However, he is currently out on bail, as per court orders.

CCD sources confirmed that Interpol, acting on a red warrant, arrested Teefi Butt in Dubai last night. CCD teams have been dispatched to Dubai to coordinate with UAE authorities and bring the suspect back to Pakistan.

Once extradited, Teefi Butt will be handed over to the CCD for interrogation and further legal proceedings.