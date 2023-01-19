Teen accused in ‘stairwell gangrape’ case attacked in jail

A 16-year-old teenager allegedly involved in the gang rape of two girls in Adelaide city carpark, Australia, has won his bid for supervised bail after telling a court he’s been isolated and ‘attacked’ in jail.

South Australian police have arrested a 16-year-old over the alleged gang rape of two women in Adelaide city earlier this month.

Police said the teenager from Alberton, in Adelaide’s west, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of rape.

The boy appeared before the Adelaide Youth Court and accused of two counts of rape relating to the incident on December 2022.

The attorney of the teenager, Sarah Grimwade, requested magistrate Kathryn Hodder to consider granting him electronically monitored curfew bail from a youth homelessness center in Adelaide’s western suburbs, as he has been isolated and facing oppression in jail, but the magistrate said that he is an appropriate candidate for supervised bail instead.

‘He is still only 16 years of age and has no issues with noncompliance of orders before,’ Ms. Grimwade said, adding “Despite being in remand for over the last month, the behavior of the boy is exceptional.’

She claimed that the boy is not able to mix with any of his peers and has continuously been ‘victimized quite seriously’ due to the allegations.

The boy was granted bail by Ms. Hodder on the condition that he report to youth justice services and follow curfew rules. Next month, he will appear in court again.

Comments