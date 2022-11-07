Teen jumps out of moving car during terrifying ride

Horrifying stories of harassment in public transport and car rides are on an exponential increase. One such incident was reported in North Carolina when a teenage girl jumped out of a moving car during a terrifying ride.

As per details, the 17-year-old Eziya Bowden felt scared when the driver made inappropriate comments about her looks.

The driver kept on talking about weird things. He said he would’ve dated the teenager if she wasn’t so young. “how many boys flirted with you” the Driver asked the young girl.

The teenage girl said the moment she got into the car the driver sprayed something multiple times and Bowden felt like she was being drugged by the spray.

So she opened the door and leapt out of the moving car. Bowden said it was better to jump out of the car rather than fall asleep with this man she didn’t know.

The teenager was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries but is now back home.

She said the car ride company issued her a refund for the drive, but she doubts she’ll ever take a ride-share again.

Earlier, a 20-year-old girl jumped from a moving rickshaw at Northern Bypass in Karachi after she claimed that the driver took the deserted route.

The incident diverted the attention of the passers-by, who apprehended the rickshaw driver and handed him over to the police.

