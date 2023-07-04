Teen who went missing 8 years ago found alive

A man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago while walking his dogs in north Houston has been found alive, officials said on Saturday.

According to international media, Rudolph Rudy Farias was 17 years old when he vanished in March 2015, and although his two dogs were ultimately located, Farias had disappeared.

The Texas Center for the Missing said that Rudy Farias has been “located safe” and is recovering in a hospital for reasons not mentioned.

Update: 7/1/23– After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the tweet read.

Farias was found at a church about 8 miles from where he lived in Houston, said Tim Miller, an investigator with Texas EquuSearch who helped search for Farias. It’s not clear where he’s been or why he left.

Family members said he suffered from depression, particularly after he lost an older brother to a motorcycle accident years before.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him,” Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, said in April 2015. “His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”

Houston police didn’t suspect foul play, but friends and family were concerned nonetheless, particularly as time wore on.