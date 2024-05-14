Teenage boy kills father for ‘assaulting’ mother

TIBBA SULTANPUR: A 15-year-old boy in a fit of rage killed his ‘drug addict’ father for assaulting his mother in Tibba Sultanpur, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the details, a citizen was gunned down by an ‘unknown individual’ in Tibba Sultanpur, a town between Multan and Vehari on Tuesday.

Later, the police found the 15-year-old son of the deceased identified as Ali Hassan involved in the murder. The police arrested the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

According to the police, Ali Hassan confessed to killing his father. The suspect said that even on the day of the incident, his father abused his mother after drinking alcohol.

The police recovered the murder weapon from the accused and started further investigation.

Read More: Man kills father, uncle over car dispute

Earlier on April 24, a man allegedly gunned down his father and uncle in Nankana Sahib after he was asked to return the car.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place when a lawyer named Advocate Sajid, had taken the car back from his son Zain a few days back.

The investigating authorities said that Advocate Sajid was targeted by the accused when he was coming back from the court along with his brother Waqas.

The police said that Zain stopped them and opened fire, killing his father and uncle. After the shooting, the suspect managed to escape with the car.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place when a lawyer named Advocate Sajid, had taken the car back from his son Zain a few days back.

The investigating authorities said that Advocate Sajid was targeted by the accused when he was coming back from the court along with his brother Waqas.

The police said that Zain stopped them and opened fire, killing his father and uncle. After the shooting, the suspect managed to escape with the car.