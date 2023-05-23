Teenage boy tortured to death in ‘police custody’ in Lodhran

LODHRAN: An 18-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death who had been taken into custody by the police over suspicions of stealing a goat four days ago, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The family of an 18-year-old boy alleged that Adil’s death was caused by inhumane torture in police custody. The family staged a protest against the ‘custodial death’ of the teenage boy namely Adil.

The protestors claimed that police arrested the boy on suspicions of stealing a goat four days ago and demanded Rs1 million bribe to release him.

Following the protest, District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran along with heavy contingents reached the Dhanote police station. The DPO’s spokesperson said that Adil committed suicide by using a rope inside his cell. An investigation was launched into the incident to ascertain the facts, it added.