Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Teenage boy tortured to death in ‘police custody’ in Lodhran

test

LODHRAN: An 18-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death who had been taken into custody by the police over suspicions of stealing a goat four days ago, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The family of an 18-year-old boy alleged that Adil’s death was caused by inhumane torture in police custody. The family staged a protest against the ‘custodial death’ of the teenage boy namely Adil.

READ: KARACHI: CASE REGISTERED AGAINST SHO OVER DEATH OF YOUTH IN CUSTODY

The protestors claimed that police arrested the boy on suspicions of stealing a goat four days ago and demanded Rs1 million bribe to release him.

Following the protest, District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran along with heavy contingents reached the Dhanote police station. The DPO’s spokesperson said that Adil committed suicide by using a rope inside his cell. An investigation was launched into the incident to ascertain the facts, it added.

Web Desk
+ posts

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.