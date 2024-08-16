Teenage girl abducted in Lahore

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while returning home from madrasa in Kahna area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

The girl, seen in CCTV footage from a back street near her house, was reportedly abducted by unknown persons.

The incident occurred after the student accompanied her aunt to her home, then proceeded alone to a nearby shop.

The girl’s mother in her complaint claimed that her daughter was captured on camera one street away from her residence before getting abducted by some unidentified individuals.

In her complaint, the mother pleaded the local police to recover her daughter at earliest.