Teenage girl found raped, killed in Karachi

KARACHI: In another harrowing crime, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Karachi, police said on Thursday, adding that the body was found near Mosamyat area.

According to details, the city police have arrested a suspect – identified as Irfan – for allegedly raping and killing the 15-year-old girl in Mosamyat area of Karachi. The arrested accused is said to be a close friend of victim’s father.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Sardar Abdur Rahim said the girl was alone at home when the accused came. “Later, the suspect sexually assaulted her and strangulated her to death,” he added.

Sardar Abdul Rahim Shirazi further said the victim’s body was shifted to hospital for complete autopsy. Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) will be registered after the autopsy report.

Earlier this month, An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a close relative in the Lines Area of Karachi.

Police said that an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death in Lines Area of Karachi. The post-mortem of the deceased girl was performed at Jinnah Hospital.

“The doctors have also confirmed torture marks on her body while the cause of her death was suffocation,” police added.

