Hunt for gang of girls after elderly passengers attacked on trains

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a manhunt for a teenage girl gang accused of assaulting an elderly man and woman in two separate late-night incidents on London trains.

The first attack occurred on a Southeastern service travelling from London Bridge to Woolwich Arsenal on March 18, where a man was allegedly assaulted by three girls.

Just over an hour later, around 11pm, a second incident took place on a train bound for Erith, in which an elderly woman was targeted. When another female passenger intervened, she was also nearly attacked.

Police believe the same group of teenagers is responsible for both assaults and have released CCTV images of the suspects in an appeal for public assistance.

One girl is seen wearing a pink top beneath a black parka with a fluffy hood.

Another wore a black jacket featuring a red logo on the right sleeve, along with grey trousers and black shoes. The third suspect was captured in a black jacket over a grey tracksuit.

“These were appalling attacks on vulnerable individuals who were simply going about their journeys,” said a BTP spokesperson. “We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour on our rail network and urge anyone who recognises the girls in these images to come forward.”

The investigation remains ongoing.