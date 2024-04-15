NEW DELHI: A teenage girl allegedly stabbed a woman to death over a dispute pertaining to filling water from a common tap in India’s capital New Delhi, local police said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at 10:59 pm on Friday from a man who informed them that his wife was stabbed in the stomach and that they required an ambulance.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said that upon responding to the call, the police squad arrived to Gali No. 2 in Bhikam Singh Colony and discovered an injured 35-year-old woman named Soni in her room.

The police officer said that Soni had a wound on her stomach and two to three slash marks on her left hand. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

According to police, the incident occurred after a scuffle over filling water from a common tap that resulted in the death of the 34-year-old woman.

In the initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused and her mother had an altercation with the victim and her husband at around 7.30 pm over filling of water from the common tap of the building.

Soni allegedly twisted the girl’s hand during a spat, escalating the conflict and prompting the girl to seek medical attention at the hospital.

After receiving medical aid at the hospital, the accused returned home and both parties had another round of a fight, which ended with the death of Soni.

The accused girl has been arrested and sent to a correction facility. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.