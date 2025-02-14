Teenage ‘Human Calculator’ breaks six Guinness World Records in a day

After putting his mental math skills to the test, a 14-year-old “human calculator” from India set six Guinness World Records in one day.

About a year ago, on the set of the Italian television series Lo Sho Dei Record, 14-year-old Aaryan Shukla of Maharashtra set his first Guinness World Record by setting the record for the fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit digits.

Aaryan Shukla, who now has six additional titles, was called to Dubai by Guinness World Records after completing the first feat in a mere 25.19 seconds.

The record broken by “Human Calculator” in a day included fastest times to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers (30.9 seconds), 200 four-digit numbers (1 minute, 9.68 seconds), 50 five-digit numbers (18.71 seconds), mentally dividing a 20-digit number by a ten-digit number (5 minutes, 42 seconds), mentally multiplying two five-digit numbers (51.69 seconds), and mentally multiplying two eight-digit numbers (2 minutes, 35.41 seconds).

Aaryan Shukla, named as the “Human Calculator” by Guinness World Records, said that in order to maintain his mental acuity for contests, he practices arithmetic for five to six hours every day.

According to Aaryan Shukla’s father, the family is also unaware where the boy’s skills come from.

“We are a normal family. Aaryan is a one in a billion kind of person, but I don’t think that we are a family of mental calculators,” the father added.