Teenage maid torture: FM Jilani inquires about Rizwana’s health

LAHORE: Caretaker Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani inquired about Rizwana’s heath, the teenage mad who was tortured by the wife of a civil judge, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FM said that Rizwana’s condition is worrisome, there are many people who are suffering from such inhuman torture, he added.

FM Jilani said that Rizwana urged him to ensure justice in her case. Governor Punjab is looking into the Islamia University scandal too.

Earlier, Police recorded the statement of 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana, who was subjected to ‘brutal torture’ by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad.

Describing her ordeal, Rizwana in her statement before the police said Soumia, the wife of a civil judge, was subjecting her to vicious torture daily with sticks and iron rods.

The case

The 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.